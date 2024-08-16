Healthy Back-to-School Snacks and Meals to Kickstart the Year

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Nutrition by Mia. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As you prepare for the back-to-school season, it’s important to focus not just on organizing school supplies but also on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. A nutritious diet can significantly impact academic performance, energy levels, and overall well-being. Registered dietitian Mia Syn joined Inside South Florida to share some meal and snack ideas to help your family start the school year on a healthy note.

Bob’s Red Mills Oats

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially for students heading to class. Bob's Red Mill offers a range of wholesome breakfast options that are perfect for busy mornings. Their Old Fashioned Rolled Oats have been a trusted staple for generations, providing a hearty and nutritious start to the day. For those mornings when time is short, Bob's Red Mill Instant Oatmeal Packets and Oat Cups are ready in minutes, making them a convenient and delicious breakfast choice. To give your kids an extra boost of energy and focus, try Bob's Red Mill Protein Oats, which contain 60% more protein than traditional oats.

California Grapes

A well-balanced lunch is key to keeping kids energized throughout the day. Incorporate a variety of fruits, vegetables, grains, proteins, and dairy products. California Grapes are a juicy, flavorful addition to any lunchbox. Not only do they provide a fresh burst of energy, but they also support a healthy brain and may protect against metabolic decline. Grapes are perfectly portable, making them an easy and delicious snack for school lunches or after-school activities.

Dave’s Killer Bread® Organic Snack Bars and Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars

After a long day at school, kids need nutritious snacks to refuel their energy. Dave’s Killer Bread Organic Snack Bars and the new Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars are excellent choices. These bars are ideal for breakfast, lunchboxes, and snack time, offering tasty and convenient nutrition. Like all of Dave’s Killer Bread products, these bars are USDA certified organic, Non-GMO Project verified, and free of artificial ingredients, high fructose corn syrup, and bleached flour. They come in delicious flavors such as Trail Mix Crumble, Outrageous Honey and Cocoa Brownie Blend, and more.

Mavericks Snacks

Recently named one of Parents Magazine’s “Best Snacks For Kids,” Mavericks Snacks is quickly becoming a household name for parents seeking high quality options – taking the classic, nostalgic snacks we all grew up on, but making them with the clean ingredients today’s families crave. Known for their low sugar, plant-based, lightning bolt-shaped cookies in fun flavors like Birthday Cake and Double Chocolate, Mavericks newly launched their whole grain Sandwich Crackers in June with Whole Foods Market nationwide.

Mavericks also recently introduced their Birthday Cake Bolt Cookies in convenient, on-the-go, backpack-and-lunchbox-ready snack packs as part of a Back-to-School program at Whole Foods. A best-seller, their Birthday Cake Bolt Cookies are lower in sugar (40% less than the leading natural kids option!), plant-based, non-GMO, nut-free & safe for school. To shop Mavericks Snacks, visit https://www.amazon.com/Mavericks-Snacks-Birthday-Cookiez-Ounce/dp/B084DWWF4S/ [amazon.com] .

By incorporating these nutritious meal and snack ideas into your back-to-school routine, you can help ensure your kids are fueled and focused throughout the day. For more nutrition tips and healthy recipes, follow @nutritionbymia on Instagram or visit nutritionbymia.com.