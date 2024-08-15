Healthy Back-to-School Snacks: Tips from Nutrition Expert Tara Coleman on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Tree Top. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the back-to-school season kicks into full gear, ensuring that kids are equipped with the right snacks to fuel their busy days is crucial. Tara Coleman, a clinical nutritionist, recently joined Inside South Florida to share her top tips on how parents can make healthy food choices for their children this school year.

Tara emphasized that food is fuel, especially for growing children who need the energy to think, learn, grow, and play. To make sure kids stay energized throughout the day, she advised parents to focus on three essential components in every snack: carbohydrates, protein, and taste.

"Healthy food only works if kids actually eat it," Tara pointed out. "They can have the most nutritious snack, but if they end up throwing it away, it's not going to do anyone any good."

Tara explained that carbohydrates are essential for providing quick energy. She recommended incorporating fruits and vegetables like grapes, clementines, and carrot sticks, which are naturally sweet and packed with vitamins and minerals.

To complement these carbohydrates, she suggested adding a source of protein, such as dairy products, nuts, seeds, beans, or lentils. "Protein provides staying power," she said, "helping to keep energy levels even and aiding concentration throughout the day."

Tara encouraged parents to maintain their commitment to healthy eating beyond the first few weeks of school. She recommended stocking up on both fresh produce and non-perishable snacks like applesauce pouches or nuts, which can be stored in the pantry for busy days when fresh options might not be available.

She also stressed the importance of leading by example. "Sitting with them and teaching them about the value of nutrition can help build a positive relationship with food," she said.

One of Tara's key strategies for encouraging healthy eating is exposure. She advised parents to include a mix of familiar favorites and new healthy options on their child's plate. "Even if they're not a fan of carrots yet, keep offering them alongside something they love," she suggested. "One day, they might surprise you and try that carrot stick."

For parents looking for more tips and recipes, Tara recommended visiting treetop.com. "There are simple ideas and fun recipes that can help make nutritious eating both delicious and enjoyable," she said.