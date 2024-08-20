Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Healthy Back-to-School Snacks with Pecans

Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by American Pecan Promotion Board. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Gisela Bouvier joined Inside South Florida to share some delicious and healthy back-to-school snack options featuring pecans. Partnering with the American Pecan Promotion Board, Gisela demonstrated how pecans can be a nutritious addition to snacks and meals.

One of the snacks she introduced was a Healthy Pecan Snack Mix, perfect for kids after school or as a midday pick-me-up. Pecans are nutrient-dense, versatile, and convenient, offering three grams of plant-based protein and four grams of carbs per serving. They are also Heart-Check certified by the American Heart Association, making them a heart-healthy choice.

Gisela also shared a recipe for a Toasted Oat and Pecan Smoothie, a great way to boost nutrition for both kids and adults. The smoothie includes frozen bananas, whole milk (or milk of choice), toasted pecans, toasted oats, a pinch of kosher salt, cinnamon, maple syrup, and Greek yogurt. This protein-packed smoothie is hearty and delicious, perfect for a post-school snack or a quick breakfast before heading out the door.

For more recipes and information about pecans, viewers can visit the American Pecan Promotion Board's website at eatpecans.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com