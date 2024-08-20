Healthy Back-to-School Snacks with Pecans

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by American Pecan Promotion Board. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Gisela Bouvier joined Inside South Florida to share some delicious and healthy back-to-school snack options featuring pecans. Partnering with the American Pecan Promotion Board, Gisela demonstrated how pecans can be a nutritious addition to snacks and meals.

One of the snacks she introduced was a Healthy Pecan Snack Mix, perfect for kids after school or as a midday pick-me-up. Pecans are nutrient-dense, versatile, and convenient, offering three grams of plant-based protein and four grams of carbs per serving. They are also Heart-Check certified by the American Heart Association, making them a heart-healthy choice.

Gisela also shared a recipe for a Toasted Oat and Pecan Smoothie, a great way to boost nutrition for both kids and adults. The smoothie includes frozen bananas, whole milk (or milk of choice), toasted pecans, toasted oats, a pinch of kosher salt, cinnamon, maple syrup, and Greek yogurt. This protein-packed smoothie is hearty and delicious, perfect for a post-school snack or a quick breakfast before heading out the door.

For more recipes and information about pecans, viewers can visit the American Pecan Promotion Board's website at eatpecans.com.