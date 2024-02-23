Healthy Eating Tips and Recipes for the New Year

As the new year unfolds, many individuals are striving to stick to their resolutions, particularly those related to healthy eating. To provide some realistic and achievable tips for maintaining a balanced diet, registered dietitian Mia Syn shared her expertise and delicious recipes during an interview on Inside South Florida. Mia's suggestions aim to make healthy eating both simple and enjoyable, with a focus on incorporating fresh ingredients from Sprouts Farmers Market.

Focus on Incorporating More Produce on Your Plate

Mia emphasized the importance of incorporating more produce into daily meals, highlighting Sprouts Farmers Market as an excellent source for fresh, seasonal produce. "Sprouts offers a wide selection of local, organic, and unique products," Mia explained, "keeping seasonality always top of mind and working with local farmers to bring in the season's freshest, most delicious produce."

For a fruit-forward breakfast option, Mia recommended a one-pan strawberry banana oatmeal bake. This nutritious dish combines mashed bananas, quick oats, chia seeds, almond milk, and fresh strawberries, baked to perfection for a satisfying morning meal.

Power Up Your Meals with Quality Protein

In addition to produce, Mia stressed the significance of including quality protein in meals. "Protein is a satiating macronutrient that helps keep us full and is important for muscle growth," she noted. Sprouts Farmers Market offers a variety of protein options, including traditional and plant-based choices. Mia suggested convenient options like Heat and Eat omelet bites and protein-packed snacks such as nuts, roasted chickpeas, and protein shakes.

For lunch or dinner, Mia proposed flavorful recipes like a plant-based temporary taco salad jar and a Sriracha salmon bowl. These dishes showcase the versatility of fresh ingredients and provide a balanced combination of protein, vegetables, and grains.

Sip Smart to Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated is another essential aspect of a healthy lifestyle, and Mia offered tips for smart sipping. "Coconut water is nature's quick energy drink, full of electrolytes and more potassium than a banana," she remarked. Mia also recommended mineral water, electrolyte water, and homemade spa water as hydrating options with low sugar or calories.

To learn more about Mia's healthy tips, recipes, and meal ideas, individuals can follow her on Instagram at @NutritionByMia and visit her website NutritionByMia.com. Mia highlighted that all recommended products can be found at Sprouts Farmers Market, encouraging viewers to check out the new store in Coconut Grove.

This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Nutrition by Mia.