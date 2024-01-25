Healthy Game Day Lettuce Wraps with Leftover Chicken: A Wellness-Focused Recipe

Aymara Lucero, known as The Concerned Cook, recently visited Inside South Florida to showcase a simple and healthy recipe for Game Day lettuce wraps using leftover chicken, emphasizing the importance of reducing food waste.

“The good thing about this is that if you don't like cooking, or if you don't know how to cook, but you still want to keep it healthy because it's game season, and you still want to meet your wellness goals, you can just pick this up at the supermarket. You can choose any rotisserie chicken that you like, they come in different seasonings, and it takes under five minutes,” suggests Aymara.

For those with leftovers, this recipe provides an excellent opportunity to minimize waste and discover inventive ways to repurpose food. “So leftover makeover is just taking something like seafood, salmon, or chicken and then heating it up, seasoning it a little bit more, and then creating a brand-new recipe,” explains Aymara.

In this recipe, The Concerned Cook recommends opting for Greek yogurt instead of sour cream for a healthier, easier, high-protein snack. Additionally, this meal caters to individuals following a keto diet, a low-carb diet, or those who are gluten intolerant. To add a personal touch, you can enhance the flavor of the lettuce wraps by incorporating bacon, onions, or hot sauce.

For more culinary inspiration and wellness tips, visit ConcernedCook.com.