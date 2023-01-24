Healthy living must-haves to kickstart 2023

There are so many elements to consider when making the change to lead a healthier life. Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, joined Inside South Florida to share wellness essentials to make your healthy transformation easier.

“The Leela Quantum Tech combines science and quantum energy healing into simple to use products for everyday use, including the Leela Quantum Water Bottle and their Leela Quantum H.E.A.L. Energy Capsules,” says O’Donnell. Find these products at Leelaq.com and receive 10% discount with code MIAMI10

Refreshing your hair after workouts is a must. Herbal Essences Bio: Renew Jojoba Oil Smoothing Air Dry Collection may help you save time on your hair care routine.

“This is the newest addition to their bio renew line,” says O’Donnell. "The shampoo and conditioner duo nourishes hair with 100% jojoba oil, which calms and reduces frizz.”

If you're interested in having gym equipment at your fingertips, Johnson Fitness and Wellness products may be exactly what you are looking to add to your home gym.

“The Matrix Tf30 Folding Treadmill features a folding design, an interactive touchscreen, and industrial grade cushions for miles of performance,” says O’Donnell. “Their Bodycraft Vr400 Pro Rowing Machine features friction-free rollers and a contoured seat.” Find these products at JohnsonFitness.com

A considerable part of changing bad eating habits is modifying what you are consuming and the reason you are eating it.

“I have the perfect solution for you,” says O’Donnell. "You'll learn skills that you can apply to any behavior with The Noom Mindset book."

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to preserve the planet, you may consider the products from Cocobowlz.

“Their eco-friendly kitchenware line is all-natural and made by repurposing coconut shells and create durable, stylish and sustainable alternatives,” says O’Donnell. “They also offer a great line of hand poured candles, which are beautifully created in repurposed coconut shells.” Find these items at CocoBowlz.com.au

For more information, visit jamieo.co

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Jamie O’ + Co.