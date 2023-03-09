Healthy options for your wellness goals

Registered Dietitian, Mia Syn, MS, RDN, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you maintain your health goals.

“Vega Original Protein is a plant-based protein powder,” says Syn. “They are great for anyone looking to increase their protein intake.”

Mission Food’s Zero Net Carbs Tortillas may also be a great option when reducing your carb intake.

“They're keto certified and high in fiber and low in calories,” says Syn. “They taste amazing.”

Finding a healthy snack to hold you over until your next meal can help you maintain your caloric and carbohydrates objectives.

“Walnuts are actually the only nut that is considered an excellent source of omega-3 fats, which benefits your heart and brain health,” says Syn. Find this product at Walnuts.org

Consuming proper nutrition may help you sustain your workout routines.

“Honey Stinger products are perfect for active individuals because they're crafted with the right amount of protein, carbs and fat to help fuel your workout,” says Syn.

For more information, visit NutritionByMia.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Vega Protein, California Walnuts and Mission Foods.