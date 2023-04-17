Healthy vegan tostadas recipe

The Musical Chef, Gabrielle Reyes, joined Inside South Florida to share a hearty vegan tostadas meal for you and your family.

“First thing, we get to do is smash up our sweet potato and black beans. I'm going to add on some sweet potato first. For the corn tortillas, I aired fried them,” says Reyes. “Now, you're going to actually add some beans onto it, and a little bit of quinoa seasoned with spices, crushed red pepper and a little bit of oil and parsley. Next, we add drizzle made with some hummus, water, jalapeño and some parsley or cilantro. I'm going to add in some fresh tomatoes. Then, top with a little parsley.”

For more information, visit @OneGreatVegan