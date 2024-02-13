Heart Disease Risk Factors and Prevention in the Hispanic Community

Dr. Cristian del Carpio, a cardiologist at Orlando Health, addressed the growing concern of heart disease within the Hispanic community during his visit on Inside South Florida.

Heart disease is already the leading cause of death among Hispanics, with risk factors like dyslipidemia, hypertension, diabetes, and obesity being more prevalent in this demographic. Dr. Carpio also highlighted additional challenges such as occupational exposures, limited English proficiency, and lack of insurance coverage, which contribute to health disparities.

Lifestyle behaviors such as diet, exercise, and smoking habits significantly impact heart health among Hispanic Americans. Dr. Carpio emphasized the importance of prevention, advocating for lifestyle changes like quitting smoking and adopting a Mediterranean or plant-based diet.

Dr. Carpio urged individuals to prioritize preventive care and recommended the American Heart Association's website as a valuable resource for information on heart disease treatment and prevention.

In conclusion, Dr. Carpio emphasized the need for proactive steps to safeguard heart health within the Hispanic community and highlighted the importance of prevention in reducing the burden of heart disease.

For more information, visit OrlandoHealth.com.

