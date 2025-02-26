Heart Health 101: Dr. Alanna Morris Simon Shares Life-Saving Tips

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bayer. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for Americans, but senior medical director Dr. Alanna Morris-Simon joined Inside South Florida to share practical ways to reduce risk and take control of heart health.

While some heart disease risk factors are out of our control, there are many lifestyle choices that can prevent or lower risk. Factors such as age, family history, sex, and race or ethnicity cannot be changed, but there are several controllable elements that play a significant role in maintaining a healthy heart. A well-balanced diet that includes fresh fruits and vegetables while minimizing processed foods, red meat, and saturated fats can make a major difference. Regular exercise, whether it’s walking, taking the stairs, or engaging in other forms of physical activity, is also essential. Avoiding tobacco and limiting alcohol consumption, along with prioritizing seven to nine hours of sleep each night, can further help in reducing risk. Stress management is another key component, as high stress levels can negatively impact heart health.

While heart disease affects everyone, certain groups are at higher risk. Black Americans have the highest risk of developing and dying from heart disease. Women are also at risk, as heart disease symptoms are often overlooked or diagnosed late, leading to worse outcomes. Additionally, individuals living in rural communities face increased challenges due to limited access to doctors and hospitals, making it harder to manage heart-related conditions.

To help individuals better understand their heart health, Dr. Simon recommends Bayer’s heart health risk assessment tool, available atSeeYourRisks.com. This quick, two-minute test evaluates risk factors and provides personalized insights that can be discussed with a doctor.

By making simple yet effective lifestyle changes, such as eating well, staying active, reducing stress, and getting proper sleep, individuals can take proactive steps toward better heart health. Prevention is key, and by taking action today, people can significantly improve their long-term well-being.

For more information, visit BayerAspirin.com.