Heart Health for Women: Dr. Horvath’s Insights for Heart Month

Dr. Sofia Horvath Adam, cardiologist at Mount Sinai Medical Center, joined Inside South Florida to discuss Heart Month, the importance of women’s heart health, and practical steps women can take to reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease.

February is America’s Heart Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about heart disease, which is the number one killer of women. Many women aren’t aware that cardiovascular disease poses the greatest health risk to them, making it crucial to prioritize prevention and awareness.

While chest pressure and discomfort are the most common signs of a heart attack in both men and women, women’s symptoms can often be more subtle, including:



Shortness of breath

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Nausea or vomiting

Stomach pain

Jaw or back pain

These atypical symptoms make it critical for women to recognize potential warning signs and seek immediate medical attention if they feel something isn’t right.

Dr. Horvath shared Life’s Essential 8, a guide from the American Heart Association that outlines simple lifestyle changes to protect heart health:



Eat healthier – Choose whole foods, lean proteins, and plenty of fruits and vegetables.

– Choose whole foods, lean proteins, and plenty of fruits and vegetables. Move more – Incorporate at least 150 minutes of exercise per week.

– Incorporate at least 150 minutes of exercise per week. Monitor your blood pressure – Know your numbers and take action to keep them in a healthy range.

– Know your numbers and take action to keep them in a healthy range. Control cholesterol levels – High cholesterol can increase the risk of heart disease.

– High cholesterol can increase the risk of heart disease. Stop smoking – Smoking significantly raises heart disease risk.

– Smoking significantly raises heart disease risk. Get better sleep – Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night.

– Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Manage blood sugar levels – High blood sugar can lead to diabetes and other cardiovascular risks.

For more information on women’s heart health, visit GoRedForWomen.org to learn about the work that the American Heart Association is doing, and visit the website for Mount Sinai Medical Ceter where Dr. Horvath provides expert care at MSMC.com.