Heather Frey answers your fitness questions

Posted at 6:21 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 18:21:37-04

Heather Frey always gives us fitness tips to help kick start workouts and push us through our fitness journeys. Now she's answering your questions about the best fitness practices.

First things up, if exercising isn't for you, you can lose weight by just eating right. However, Heather says exercise is important for all the other aspects of your life, and you should try to get up and move whenever you can.

When it comes to how much water you should actually be drinking, Heather says at least three water bottles a day. If you're exercising or out in the sun all day, you may want to drink a little more.

Weight training or cardio? They're both great workouts and will help you lose weight, but if you only have a limited amount of time each day for the gym, go for weight training. You'll burn calories during the actual workout, and then continue to burn them while your body is resting and your muscles repair themselves.

If you have more questions for Heather, you can find her at Smashfit.com !

