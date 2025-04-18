Heather Morris Shares Eco-Friendly Tips for Earth Day on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Travelodge by Wyndham and GE Lighting, a Savant company. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As Earth Day continues to inspire action and awareness around sustainability, Inside South Florida welcomed a very special guest to help viewers celebrate the planet with purpose. Actress and eco-activist Heather Morris, known for her breakout role on Glee and her recent appearance on So Help Me Todd, joined the show to share simple ways everyone can support conservation efforts, reduce energy use, and travel responsibly.

"One of my favorite roles is actually spreading awareness about the environment,” Morris said. “Climate change can be a little scary so the need for action is greater than ever. Stuff like reusing, recycling, and turning off lights can really help.”

Travelodge by Wyndham

Morris recommended Travelodge by Wyndham as a sustainable choice for those planning a getaway. With over 75% of their properties located within an hour of a national park, Travelodge is a proud partner of the National Parks Conservation Association. They’re also offering a limited-time Earth Day deal: travelers can get 20% off a two-night stay or more by booking at travelodge.com/earthday.

GE Lighting

When it comes to saving energy at home, Morris suggests starting with GE’s LED light bulbs, available in “Relax,” “Refresh,” and “Reveal” tones to match any mood or room. These long-lasting, energy-efficient bulbs are dimmable and can last up to 10 years, making them a smart swap available at Target and Target.com.

GE’s Outdoor Security Floodlights

For outdoor spaces, Morris praised GE’s solar-powered security floodlights, which provide adjustable brightness and motion sensitivity, perfect for lighting up dark areas without increasing your energy bill. These can be found at Walmart and Walmart.com.

“It's so important for us to support those brands with those climate friendly initiatives, because it's a simple way for us to continue to protect our Earth,” Morris added, encouraging viewers to take action this Earth Day and beyond.

