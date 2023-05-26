Heating up the season with these summer essentials

Gear up for a sizzling summer in South Florida with Event and Lifestyle Expert Jamie O'Donnell as she joins Inside South Florida to unveil the must-have essentials to keep the entire family cool, stylish, and on-trend.

“This is Burlington, and they are absolutely the one-stop shop for all of our summer needs for the whole family this season,” says O’Donnell. “Whether you're planning a vacation or a backyard barbecue, they have incredibly low prices on a wide assortment of brand-new merchandise for tremendous savings on brands that we all know and love.” You can find a store near you at Burlington.com/Store.

The secret to achieving the ultimate Miami summer glow.

“This is GLAM Body Scrubs, they exfoliate and moisturize at the same time leaving our skin satiny smooth for summer and GLAM Body Scrubs smell amazing, but I also love the fact that they're all-natural, organic, cruelty-free, and contain no parabens or harsh chemicals,” says O’Donnell. You can purchase this at Walmart or Target.

Introducing the ultimate summer snack that will delight your little ones.

“This is Beech-Nut Dino Biscuits and Beech-Nut Nutrition Company launched this fun new snack designed just for toddlers,” says O’Donell. “They have their Dino Biscuits with hidden veggies in flavors, Butternut Bliss and Pumpkin and Cinnamon, and their Dino Biscuits with Prebiotics in flavors, Blueberry Yogurt and Banana Yogurt.” You can find them on Amazon, Walmart, and BeechNut.com.

Raise your spirits this summer with a refreshing cocktail experience, courtesy of this spirit.

“This is Don Q Rum Naranja, it's a new flavored rum for summer inspired by the fresh tropical fruits from Puerto Rico,” says O’Donnell. It has a low alcohol content and contains some of the brightest notes for a unique aged Don Q taste.” Check DonQ.com for delivery options near you.

For more, visit Jamieo.co.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the Jamie O’ + Co.