Heineken and Formula 1 are teaming up to address the problems with drunk driving

Posted at 4:49 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 16:49:16-04

Drinking and driving can be unsafe, even if you feel sober enough to get behind the wheel. That is why Heineken and Formula 1 are tackling drunk driving with a new global campaign.

During Formula 1 race week in Miami, Heineken introduced their new global campaign titled “When You Drive, Never Drink,” which addresses the issue of overconfidence when drinking alcohol.

“It was a lot of fun being a part of the shoot with trying to spread a very strong and positive message,” says McLaren Driver, Daniel Ricciardo. “It was also a way to have a bit of fun with it. I enjoy these other elements of the sport, where I'm able to dip into things other than driving.”

Research revealed that 81% of people become overconfident when they drink and believe that they are a better driver than they are.

“As a racing driver, we've seen the people who are in this campaign and those people have following and influence,” says W Series Driver, Naomi Schiff. “It's important when you have that to do the right thing with it and this is a very important message to push.”

