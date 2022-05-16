Heineken and Formula 1 are teaming up to address the problems with drunk driving

Drinking and driving can be unsafe, even if you feel sober enough to get behind the wheel. That is why Heineken and Formula 1 are tackling drunk driving with a new global campaign.

During Formula 1 race week in Miami, Heineken introduced their new global campaign titled “When You Drive, Never Drink,” which addresses the issue of overconfidence when drinking alcohol.

“It was a lot of fun being a part of the shoot with trying to spread a very strong and positive message,” says McLaren Driver, Daniel Ricciardo. “It was also a way to have a bit of fun with it. I enjoy these other elements of the sport, where I'm able to dip into things other than driving.”

Research revealed that 81% of people become overconfident when they drink and believe that they are a better driver than they are.

“As a racing driver, we've seen the people who are in this campaign and those people have following and influence,” says W Series Driver, Naomi Schiff. “It's important when you have that to do the right thing with it and this is a very important message to push.”

For more information, visit www.heineken.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Bader Media Group