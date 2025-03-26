Watch Now
Heineken Launches Global Search for a McLoughlin to Inherit Historic Irish Pub

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Heineken. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

After 155 years and four generations, the McLoughlin family's beloved Irish pub is searching for its next heir. With the McLoughlin name etched into the very soul of the pub, Heineken has stepped in to help find a McLoughlin descendant who can carry on the legacy and keep the family name above the door.

To make this dream a reality, Heineken has launched a global campaign, rolling out ads and billboards in cities around the world, especially in places with strong Irish roots. The goal? To find a McLoughlin who feels the call to return home and take the reins of a timeless tradition.

The chosen McLoughlin won’t be going it alone—Heineken will provide mentorship, business support, and guidance to help them get on their feet behind the bar and preserve the pub's legacy for generations to come.

If your last name is McLoughlin and you've ever dreamed of owning a pub, this could be your once-in-a-lifetime chance. Visit PubSuccession.com to apply and be part of keeping a treasured family story alive.

