Help create a happier and healthier South Florida

Posted at 4:23 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 16:23:27-04

75% of school nutritionists are concerned about food insecurity, here to discuss how schools in your area can meet the growing need is founder and CEO of GENYOUTH, Alexis Glick.

The company works closely with Miami-Dade County Public Schools and other counties, supporting 75,000 schools in total. The federal government has promised universal lunches to all students regardless of income. Alexis and her team spoke with school staff who run lunchrooms to find out what they would need to be able to deliver on this promise.

With partners like Florida Blue and The Miami Dolphins, the group was able to provide over 100 breakfast cards to schools in South Florida. There is also an End Student Hunger Fund to help schools get the resources they need. You can go to genyouthnow.org to learn more and donate

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida.

