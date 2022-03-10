Help for children who deal with occasional sleep trouble

March is National Sleep Month, the perfect time to learn the importance of sleep routines and how to promote peaceful sleep. Pediatrician and author, Dr. Kelly Fradin, has some advice and sleep solutions.

Dr. Fradin often tells families that sleep is one of the most important things for a child’s health. We know that when children are well rested it helps their mood, learning and it also boosts their immune system.

Dr. Fradin also says having a bedtime routine is very important. A consistent bedtime routine by relaxing or telling stories can help get your child ready for sleep. An active daytime routine like playing outside getting exercise and sunshine are great for expending energy, plus turning off screens and storing electronic devices an hour before bedtime helps get children ready for bed.

What if your little one is struggling with occasional sleeplessness? Dr. Fradin says always talk with your child's pediatrician first. Zarbee’s is a natural sleep remedy and helpful solution. Melatonin is a hormone produced naturally by the brain to help regulate your body's sleep and wake cycles. About 30-60 minutes after taking a melatonin supplement, it promotes the body’s natural circadian rhythms. Dr. Fradin likes Zarbee’s supplements because he says they’re safe and effective for occasional sleeplessness in children 3 and up. The supplements are honey flavored and available in gummies, liquid, or a chewable tablet.

You can get more information at Zarbees.com