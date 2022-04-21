Help prevent a car accident with these tips from Demesmin and Dover

Anyone who lives in South Florida knows how difficult driving can be here. From distracted drivers to people with road rage, it can be hard to navigate safely. That is why WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover of Demesmin and Dover Law Firm joined us with tips on what to look out for when you drive.

Demesmin Jr. says to try being a defensive driver. “I’m always predicting what the person in front of me is going to do,” says Demesmin Jr. “I tell my family this there are many people on the road that are texting that are not paying attention that are sleeping, they're on Instagram, they're on social media, and they're not paying attention.”

Another thing to watch out for is impaired driving.

“Just imagine, you know, you had one or two drinks and you get in a car accident with someone, and god forbid something happens to them a fatal accident,” says Dover. “You're not even drunk, but you've had alcohol in your system and things like that. Had you not maybe had those one or two drinks, maybe you were able to avoid that situation.”

