Help the seniors in your life feel more engaged and included

Seniors have been profoundly impacted by the ongoing pandemic which has increased the likelihood of seniors feeling more isolated than ever before. Senior director of Care.com, Jill McNamara, spoke on how to help seniors feel less alone and more engaged.

A majority of the aging population wants to remain in their home, turning relatives and neighbors into caregivers. The number of those looking to stay home has only increased since the start of the pandemic. Now, seniors are looking for help with things like groceries, meal preparation, and other household chores.

Make sure the seniors you know can get outside and get some sunshine, exercise, and engage in technology, even if it's just TV or a video chat with family. Care.com can help you find some great caregiving resources, including how to pay for them.

