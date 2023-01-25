Help to sustain physical fitness goals

Losing excess weight can be a difficult task. Clinical Psychologist and Director of Product Research, Dr. Laura Garcia, joined Inside South Florida to share weight loss tips that may help you remain on your path.

“It might be very discouraging if we don't see any changes in the beginning parts of the year,” says Garcia. “What we can do instead is break down our goals into achievable small steps that we can see early on.”

Found has developed personalized treatments to help its clients achieve fitness success.

“At Found we understand that weight loss is determined by many factors outside of a person's control,” says Garcia. “With this integrative approach, Found gives access to medication to tackle biology and offers lifestyle programs to help people with nutrition, movement and sleep.”

