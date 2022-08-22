Help your business thrive by promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace

Creating a diverse workplace is no longer a notion of the past. CEO of Rae Mackenzie Group, Sharon Smith-Akinsanya, joined Inside South Florida to share the key steps to building an inclusive workplace.

“The first thing we need to do as leaders is decide that it is important that we have a more diverse and inclusive workplace,” says Smith-Akinsanya. “Once that happens, we need to make sure that we have the diversity, equity, and inclusion experts on board to make sure that we are setting up goals and strategies and doing the things that we need to do to make it happen.”

Avoiding key mistakes can help companies build a diverse workforce successfully.

“We need to be committed and make sure that you're getting the resources you need so that you can make real change,” says Smith-Akinsanya. “The other thing is that CEOs need to lead out loud. The buck stops with the leaders. They have to make the decision.”

For more information, visit GetRMG.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by PR Media.