Help your child see clearly with the MiSight One Day Contact Lens

Posted at 3:11 PM, Dec 16, 2021
Getting your kids those much-needed breaks from screen time may not always be at the top of our minds, but did you know that near-work activities like reading, writing, or working on a computer can increase nearsightedness in children? Local Miami pediatric optometrist, Dr. Eric Chow spoke with us more about this.

Dr. Chow says kids are engaging in near-work now more than ever before. Kids can be diagnosed with myopia, which causes nearsightedness, as young as 5-years-old. For this reason, Dr. Chow wants to remind parents to get their children in to see an optometrist for an eye exam as early as possible, especially if someone else in the family also has myopia.

The good news is there have been several advancements to help slow the progression of myopia and correct vision, like the MiSight One Day Contact Lens. The daily, disposable soft lenses correct blurry vision and are FDA approved. You can learn more at CooperVision.com or set up an appointment at ClarinEyeCare.com

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

