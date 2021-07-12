Help your local restaurants by participating in the #EggDishChallenge

A quarter of all Americans are eating more eggs since the pandemic began and 76% said they would do something to help their favorite local restaurants stay in business. Those two things combine for the #EggDishChallenge! Celebrity chef and host of “Lovely Bites” on Own Network, Chef Lovely, gave us the scoop.

She and the American Egg Board are working together to get America out eating at their favorite restaurants again. To participate, head to your favorite restaurant and make a short TikTok featuring their best egg dish. Post it using the hashtag #EggDishChallenge to find the best egg dish in your city. Ten restaurants will get a $10,000 donation to help get back on their feet.

If you're looking for some great egg dishes to try at home or while you're out, Chef Lovely says omelets are still the most popular option. Huevos Ranchos is the second most popular option, but at the base of both meals is the warm and fluffy egg.

You can click here to read more about the challenge and get some great egg recipes.