Helping your children say no to drugs

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 19, 2023
South Dade One Voice Community Coalition's Youth Coalition Chairperson, Joi Turner, joined Inside South Florida to share valuable insights on what parents can do to help their children stay drug-free.

“Create a safe space for them to come to you as someone that is just learning about substances,” says Turner. “If they have a question, let them know, ‘If you have questions, you can come to me. I'm going to answer them, I'm not going to judge you, and I'm not going to dismiss you or invalidate whatever questions that you have.’”

For more information, visit OVCCSD.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by South Dade One Voice Community Coalition.

