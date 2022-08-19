Here are some delicious eats you cannot miss at this year's Dine Out Lauderdale

Dine Out Lauderdale is back and from now through September, some of the best restaurants in Fort Lauderdale are participating in this year's program.

During one of the most busiest times of the year. The city launches dine out with specials throughout August and September.

"It's a promo free three courses for $45 or $35. Depending on the restaurant and you get to eat in some of the most amazing places in the world," says Stacy Ritter, President and CEO for Visit Lauderdale.

Over 50 restaurants are partaking in the program this year and all the eateries will curate a menu catering to the program.

Planta Queen Fort Lauderdale is serving up lunch and dinner in their dine out Lauderdale menu

The eatery is known for their enticing dishes and lively atmosphere. This is Planta Queen's first time joining the program and they're elated to be a part of it.

"We're very excited to be a part of the Dine Out Fort Lauderdale number one due to the community here in Fort Lauderdale. We're really engaging with our community and providing them an awesome experience with a health forward plant-based diet and plant-based menu. We're really excited to offer some new dishes that aren't traditionally offered at any of our plants but also here at plant queen in Fort Lauderdale," says Brendan McNulty, Restaurant Leader, Planta Queen Ft. Lauderdale.

Another first timer in the program is Radiant 166 at the Marriott Fort Lauderdale Airport in Dania Beach. They'll be whipping up some scrumptious international flavors for dine out.

"So we have a few items like the shrimp and Chorizo Spanish rice with some braised short ribs, some cinnamon sugar churros on the menu," says Mychal Milian, General Manager, Radiant 166.

Dine Out Lauderdale celebrates the very best of international culinary fare in Broward county. And that's what Stacey hopes guests can take away when they come to eateries like Planta Queen and Radiant 166

"We want guests to recognize that you can eat all around the world literally here in it visit Lauderdale.... We just want you to know that we have amazing dining opportunities here in the destination." says Ritter.

For the full list of the participating restaurants head on over to visitlauderdale.com/restaurants