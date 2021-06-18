Here are some great PRIDE events happening across South Florida

South Florida is one of the best places to celebrate Pride Month which is why so many people were let down last year when several events were canceled last minute due to COVID. Here with some of the best events making a comeback across South Florida is Rod Hagwood, a senior columnist at the Sun Sentinel.

The 2nd Annual FLoatarama happened last weekend. The impromptu event was put together by some friends after the rest of the events were canceled last year. This year it came back bigger and better than ever, with even more to celebrate.

The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival is back and has become a huge event over the years, he says. The theme for the parade this year is "Out of darkness, into the light," which is sure to bring some extravagant floats during the nighttime parade. Organizers are asking attendees to bring battery-operated lights and glowsticks to join in on the fun. The festival starts at 3 and the parade starts at 7 on June 19.

You can learn how to make cocktails with some of your favorite queens from RuPaul's Drag Race, including Derrick Barry and Roxxxy Andrews. Every Saturday and Sunday in June at the Brickell City Center classes will run twice an hour from 3 pm-8 pm on Sat and 2 pm-7 pm on Sunday. You must RSVP on their website, here.

Wynwood Pride is back for the third year and they are celebrating with Charlie XCX. She will be performing at the Oasis on June 18, to kick off the weekend-long festival. On Saturday you can enjoy a free festival that's open for all ages.

No matter where you decide to celebrate, all of us at Inside South Florida hope you have a great Pride Month!