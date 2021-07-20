Here's how you can use logos to help your child learn how to read

The earlier you start your child's journey into literacy, the better. You don't have to rely on books or educational shows. There are numbers and letters all around us in logos we see every day. You can use these logos as a fun way to keep the learning going when you're away from home.

Allison Metsch of the Early Learning Coalition of Broward, says using environmental print, like logos, can help your child recognize letters and words. Print out some logos of common places or road signs and use them to teach new words, letters, and numbers. This can also help little ones incorporate new words into their everyday vocabulary.

You can even do a logo scavenger hunt while you're on the road. See how many logos your child can recognize and count them as you go.

Parents are a child's first teacher, says Metsch. Make sure you teach them all you can to prepare them for school. You can learn more tips and tricks at https://www.elcbroward.org/