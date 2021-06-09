Here's what Todrick Hall, Montana Tucker, and Zumba all have in common

Todrick Hall and Montana Tucker have a new single that's sure to get you up and out of your seat. The new song, Be Myself, has created a dance challenge you have to try.

With the help of Zumba, for every upload of a #BeMyselfChallenge dance video, $1 will be donated to the It Gets Better Project. This nonprofit helps uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ youth from all over the world.

Montana says releasing this song has been extremely special and exciting for her, especially working with her dear friend and talented performer, Todrick Hall.

"I think nowadays, especially in the world that we're living in, people are always trying to change you and tell you who you should be and what you should look like and what you should do with your life," she says. "I think a song like this is so important, and I know Todrick and I both throughout our lives have always been told "No," or we should change how we look or change how we are, so I hope this song is really just inspiring people to be proud of who they are."

Todrick says he's excited to team up with Zumba and is thankful for the way they've allowed people to find themselves and be confident in their own skin. He's also released a new album, Femuline, that's full of self love ballads and other songs that will truly inspire you to be who you are.

Zumba will be donating up to $10,000 to the It Gets Better Project. Montana says she's been seeing videos from everyone of all shapes, sizes, and ages participating in the challenge and truly being themselves.