Here's what you missed at MegaCon!

Posted at 2:21 PM, Aug 20, 2021
Fans from all over flocked to Orlando for MegaCon in Orlando. From comic books to video games to movies, no matter what you love there's something for fans of everything at MegaCon. Miriam Tapia headed to the Orlando Convention Center to see what it was all about.

Thousands gathered over the four-day event dressed in their best cosplays to celebrate the "geek fandom." Fans and celebrities packed the house and her happy to be back since last year's event had to be canceled. This is one of the top events in Orlando and the staff spends all year getting ready for it.

If you missed this one, don't worry, planning for next year's MegaCon is already underway. To learn more and make your plans for May 2022, head to https://fanexpohq.com/megaconorlando/

