Here's what you missed at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival wrapped up its 20th-anniversary celebration this weekend with some celebrity chefs and a whole lot of fun. Miriam Tapia worked overtime all weekend to bring you all the details and more.

Hostess with the mostess Giada De Laurentiis kicked off the four-day festival with Italian bites on the beach. From meatballs to cheese to pasta, there were Italian delights for everyone here.

As the world-renowned event turns 20, Giada becomes the latest chef to be honored at this year's festival, and after a year like no other, this year’s event is pretty special for the celebrity chef.

Next up was Burger Bash. The burger competition had host Bobby Flay fly in from Las Vegas overnight just to bring the best of the best on Friday night.

This year’s best burger award in session 1 went to American Social and in session 2 the award went to Ted’s Burgers from Miami. The People's Choice winners were Kush Hialeah and Pig Beach from West Palm Beach.

But the highlight of the night was when the mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri crashed Rev Run’s burger booth and had both celebs on stage as Rev played “Its Tricky”

Finally came Goya’s Grand Tasting Village. All the partying from the night before didn’t stop Guy Fieri from hosting his culinary demo on Saturday. Hungry crowds enjoyed the best bites from local South Florida restaurants and enjoyed delicious and refreshing cocktails.

Also in attendance was celebrity chef, Tyler Florence who is no stranger to SOBEWFF. After a year of being couped up at home, Tyler made this year’s festival a family affair

Save the date because the South Beach Wine and Food Festival returns February 24th - 27th of 2022

