Heritage Fuego is bringing in dishes from all over the world

Posted at 4:30 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 16:30:11-05

For the first time in Miami, more than 20 of South Florida's top chefs will be serving up delicious live-fire culinary creations, which means meats, chicken, and vegetables will be cooked in an open fire. We spoke to two of the chefs participating in this year’s event and previewed what they're making.

On Sunday, November 21, Heritage Fuego is coming to the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. There will be globally inspired dishes for guests to taste, including beef, fish, poultry, and pork options. Don't worry, there will be sides too!

Since it's not a competitive culinary event, the chefs are excited to just go out and have fun. You can see ticket options and see more info here.

