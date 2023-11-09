Heritage Fuego Returns this Weekend For a Sizzling Culinary Celebration

Apocalypse BBQ Founder and Owner, Jeff Budnechky, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the festivities behind Heritage Fuego, a live-fire open-air culinary experience celebrating South Florida's most renowned chefs and delectable cuisines.

Sponsored by Goya Foods, Heritage Fuego is set to make its return on Sunday, November 12, at The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables.

“I'm super excited, I think it's gonna be an amazing event,” says Budnechky. “It's a tremendous honor to be amongst that many of my peers, like incredibly talented chefs, and it's also a live fire event. I think all of us just love playing with fire. So, to spend all day doing that, it's gonna be dope. I think it's gonna be awesome. I cannot wait to get to this.”

Coming from Miami and having cultivated an appreciation for the diverse culinary landscape, Budnechky explained the roots of his passion for barbecue.

“Barbecue has a special place in my heart because I think all of our diverse Miami cultures have barbecue influences,” says Budnechky. “And so, to take the live-fire cooking, like I'm half Argentine, Asado was a big part of growing up. Same thing with being half Brazilian, Churrasco is like something that we always had. And then there's this American version of it, and it kind of just all ties together. And ultimately, at the end of the day, it's delicious food and fire and flavors and all that that brings us together.”

For more information, visit HeritageFireTour.com