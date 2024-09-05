HGTV Host Bryan Baeumler Shares Insights on Advanced Security Systems for Job Sites

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Vosker. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida recently caught up with Bryan Baeumler, the professional contractor and HGTV host, in the beautiful setting of Islamorada in the Florida Keys. Bryan was there to discuss his choice for a robust security system, the VKX camera by Vosker Security, which has proven essential for managing his various job sites across North America and the Bahamas.

Bryan shared his reasons for choosing the VKX camera system for both personal and professional use:



Remote Accessibility: With projects spanning across diverse locations—including the Bahamas, Canada, and Wellington—Bryan emphasizes the need for a security system that doesn’t rely on local power or Wi-Fi. The VKX camera allows him to monitor his sites remotely, providing real-time alerts straight to his cell phone whenever there’s unexpected activity or inclement weather.

With projects spanning across diverse locations—including the Bahamas, Canada, and Wellington—Bryan emphasizes the need for a security system that doesn’t rely on local power or Wi-Fi. The VKX camera allows him to monitor his sites remotely, providing real-time alerts straight to his cell phone whenever there’s unexpected activity or inclement weather. Ease of Use and Setup: Bryan demonstrated how easy it is to set up the VKX camera system: "It's as simple as screwing it into a tree, inserting the battery, mounting the camera, turning it on, and scanning the QR code." With such straightforward installation, the system is operational within minutes, eliminating the need for extensive manuals or technical knowledge.

Bryan demonstrated how easy it is to set up the VKX camera system: "It's as simple as screwing it into a tree, inserting the battery, mounting the camera, turning it on, and scanning the QR code." With such straightforward installation, the system is operational within minutes, eliminating the need for extensive manuals or technical knowledge. Comprehensive Monitoring: The VKX camera helps Bryan maintain oversight of all his job sites. It allows him to verify the presence of materials and personnel, ensuring that schedules are adhered to and that the work is progressing as planned. "If I'm told that the truck is arriving at nine o'clock with the flooring material and my trade says, 'We can't tile because the tile's not here,' I can say, 'Tile's here, at nine. Where are you?'" Bryan explained.

Bryan highly recommends the VKX camera for its:

Ease of Use: Minimal setup required, making it accessible for all.

Minimal setup required, making it accessible for all. Cost-Effectiveness: Affordable pricing without compromising on quality.

Affordable pricing without compromising on quality. Reliability: Operates efficiently as long as there is a cell signal and sunlight for the solar-powered units.

Operates efficiently as long as there is a cell signal and sunlight for the solar-powered units. Peace of Mind: Provides a strong deterrent against theft or misconduct on-site, and allows for immediate response to emergencies or unauthorized activities.

For those interested in exploring the VKX camera options, Bryan suggests visiting vosker.com where you can browse various cameras and packages tailored to your needs.