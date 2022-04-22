HGTV star Carter Oosterhouse shares his favorite eco-friendly products

HGTV star carpenter and lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse joined us to share his eco-friendly ideas on home improvement.

“For me, it's just about raising people's eco awareness,” says Oosterhouse. “So when you go to the grocery store, when you want to do a home improvement around your house, just living your everyday lifestyle without any disruption.”

Oosterhouse talks about products that can help you be environmentally conscious, like a new showerhead by Kohler that uses 40% less water than a regular showerhead.

“I realized water is such a precious resource,” says Oosterhouse. “And what Kohler has come up with is the H2Wise powered by Fin, this little guy monitors your usage, and it will detect any leaks around your home.”

You can find more information on this product as well as more eco-friendly products at tipsontv.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Lundberg Family Farms, Kohler, and GE Lighting