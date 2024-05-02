High School Football Players Clean Up Miami's Waters for Earth Month

In celebration of Earth Month, students at Immaculata-La Salle High School in Coconut Grove, Miami, have taken on the responsibility of cleaning up the bay, transforming from football players to environmental activists. With a picturesque bay as their backyard, these students are making a tangible impact on their local environment.

Led by a high school football player who is part of the environmental class, the initiative has gained momentum as other teammates joined in to support the cause. Their goal? To ensure a clean and safe Earth for future generations.

The students at Immaculata-La Salle High School are no strangers to environmental activism. They have previously organized projects such as invasive species cleanups and trash pickups, both within and outside the school premises. Now, their focus is on cleaning up the bay, a visible reminder of the importance of environmental stewardship.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed. The students have encountered various types of trash during their cleanups, ranging from boating debris to unexpected items like high heels and rosaries. Despite the challenges, their dedication to preserving the beauty of their surroundings remains unwavering.

For these students, the bay is more than just a scenic backdrop—it's a place to connect with nature, relax between classes, and breathe in fresh air. By keeping it clean, they hope to inspire others to take action and make a positive impact on the environment.

Through initiatives like these, students are empowered to make a difference in their community and beyond. As environmental science teacher, Cecilia Calleros, aptly puts it, "You can only solve what you can do around you." By taking small steps to keep the Earth clean, these students are demonstrating the power of collective action and the importance of environmental awareness.