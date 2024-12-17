High-Tech Holiday Must-Haves for Families and Peace of Mind

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed tech expert Jennifer Jolly back to share her top gadget picks for this holiday season. From creative tools for kids to safety essentials for parents, here’s your guide to smart gifting and staying protected.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition

This kid-friendly tablet comes out of the box ready to inspire creativity and learning. With a protective, colorful cover, three Creo styluses, and a built-in stand, it’s perfect for young explorers. The pre-installed Samsung Kids App makes it easy for parents to set screen time limits and ensure safe browsing. For more information, visit Samsung.com.

HP Printables and Instant Ink Subscription

Perfect for DIY enthusiasts, this printer delivers stunning, vivid prints for holiday crafts like bingo boards, ornaments, and gift tags. Starting at $140, it’s a family favorite for borderless photos and personalized creations. Add the HP Instant Ink subscription for just $1.50/month to ensure you never run out of ink. For more, visit Printables.HP.com and InstantInk.HPConnected.com.

McAfee Plus Advanced

Protect your devices and personal information this holiday shopping season. From December 18 to January 8, get 60% off this all-in-one privacy, identity, and AI-powered scam protection package, which blocks text messaging scams in real time—giving you peace of mind for as little as a latte per month. For more information, visit McAfee.com.

Harbor Baby Monitor

This next-generation monitor features secure, non-Wi-Fi connectivity and haptic alerts that can wake one parent without disturbing the other. For added relief, you can book expert-trained night nannies for as little as $20 per night, ensuring you get some much-needed rest. To learn more, visit Harbor.co.

Bark Kids Smartwatch

A perfect “training-wheel” gadget for kids, the Bark Smartwatch allows safe communication and GPS tracking while blocking app downloads. With features like real-time location tracking and an SOS button, it provides security and connectivity for parents and kids alike. Visit Bark.us for more information.

For more information on these gadgets and other tech gift ideas, visit Jennifer’s website at Techish.com.