Hill’s Pet Nutrition and “Critter Fixers: Country Vets” partner to fight pet obesity

Taking care of your fur baby is a priority. Veterinarian Stars of Nat Geo’s “Critter Fixers: Country Vets,” Dr. Vernard L. Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson, joined Inside South Florida to share the negative effects of pet obesity.

“I'm definitely seeing a huge uptick in the amount of overweight pets,” says Hodges. “This can be very detrimental to pets’ health and longevity.”

The annual End Obesity Campaign offers resources to help pet parents achieve or maintain an appropriate weight for their pets.

“Their campaign has given us the tool to get this message across,” says Ferguson. “Hill’s has invested a lot of research into a pet food that we can use to help these animals that are obese.”

For more information, visit EndPetObesity.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.