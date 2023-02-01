Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Hill’s Pet Nutrition and “Critter Fixers: Country Vets” partner to fight pet obesity

Posted at 6:04 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 18:04:26-05

Taking care of your fur baby is a priority. Veterinarian Stars of Nat Geo’s “Critter Fixers: Country Vets,” Dr. Vernard L. Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson, joined Inside South Florida to share the negative effects of pet obesity.

“I'm definitely seeing a huge uptick in the amount of overweight pets,” says Hodges. “This can be very detrimental to pets’ health and longevity.”

The annual End Obesity Campaign offers resources to help pet parents achieve or maintain an appropriate weight for their pets.

“Their campaign has given us the tool to get this message across,” says Ferguson. “Hill’s has invested a lot of research into a pet food that we can use to help these animals that are obese.”

For more information, visit EndPetObesity.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com