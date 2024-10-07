Hims & Hers Offers Affordable Weight Loss Solutions for Community Heroes

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Hims & Hers. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Hims & Hers, a digital health and wellness platform, is launching a new initiative aimed at making weight loss solutions more accessible and affordable for frontline workers. This program will offer weight management services, including GLP-1 medications, to veterans, first responders, nurses, and teachers, starting at just $99 per month. This comes as obesity rates continue to rise, with over 100 million Americans diagnosed as obese or overweight.

Recognizing the link between obesity and mental health, Dr. Jessica Yu, Clinical Psychologist from Hims & Hers, highlighted the holistic approach of their weight loss program. "Losing weight has both physical and mental health benefits," she said, emphasizing that their program incorporates behavioral and emotional support alongside medication. Mihir Gandhi, Hims & Hers Head of Telemedicine and Costumer Experience, shared his personal success with the program, noting that the 24/7 access to care coaches has been instrumental in sustaining his weight loss journey.

For more information on the initiative and how it supports community heroes, visithims.com/appreciation or forhers.com/appreciation.