Hismile V34 Colour Corrector Serum is Revolutionizing Teeth Brightening

Beauty and Lifestyle Expert, Elena Duque, joined Inside South Florida to demonstrate the capabilities of the Hismile V34 Colour Corrector Serum, one of the most in-demand teeth brightening products in the market.

“Gone are the days of, you know, going to the dentist and getting those hundreds if not thousands of dollar teeth whitening treatments,” says Duque. “Because teeth brightening, this is something that is more sustainable and more affordable. And it's the hottest thing; I'm sure you've seen it all over your social media. All the kids are doing it, you know. My kids wanted it in their stocking because this gets your teeth bright the way makeup works instantly, and that is the difference.”

For more information, visit ElenaDuqueBeauty.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Elena Duque Beauty.