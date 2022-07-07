Car accidents can be unavoidable. WSFL TV’s Trusted Advisors, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help if you are involved in a hit and run collision.

“A hit and run occurs if you're driving your vehicle down the street, and you get hit by a car and that car decides to flee the scene,” says Demesmin. “One of the reasons that most people are fleeing the scene is because they don't have any insurance on their vehicle. The second most common reason people flee from the scene is because they're in the midst of a criminal act.”

The best defensive driver may not be able to prevent all car accidents. A licensed driver having the appropriate insurance coverage can reduce the financial impact of an unavoidable car casualty.

“It is imperative that you add uninsured or underinsured motorist to your policy, which is a selective coverage,” says Dover. “It basically covers you when the other person doesn't have any insurance or doesn't have enough insurance coverage to cover the damage that they cause to you from their accident.”

Leaving the scene of a hit and run car accident is a crime and is punishable by law.

“There are some severe penalties with a hit and run. First, if you just cause property damage, it can be a second-degree misdemeanor with up to 60 days in jail,” says Dover. “If you actually hurt someone, let's say it was a minor injury, you can get up to five years in jail. If you really injure someone, they can give you up to 15 years in jail.”

There are steps you should follow immediately after being involved in a hit and run collision.

“First, make sure everybody's safe in the car,” says Demesmin. “Then I would definitely call the police and file a police report.”

