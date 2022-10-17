Hit show “You Bet Your Life” with Jay Leno is back for season two

Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks' “You Bet Your Life” is back for season two and they joined Inside South Florida to share some of the changes in this new season.

“There's been a lot of change. Before we had COVID so you had to keep 50 feet between each other and the guests. We knew it was tricky to do a show, but we got through it.,” says Leno. “Now we can get right up with people and be interactive, and we give them actual cash.”

Fewer restrictions have allowed Leno to have more fun with the contestants.

“It's not really new. It's just for COVID you couldn't do it,” says Leno. “You know, when I do the man on the street thing, humans like that, they like close contact.”

Viewers can also play at home using a QR code.

“You can win a $1,000 travel voucher,” says Leno. “So, it really makes the show interactive, and people really feel a connection.”

You can watch “You Bet Your Life” weekdays 12:30 pm on WSFL TV.