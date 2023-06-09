Hits 97.3’s Brittany Brave making headlining debut at Dania Improv

Comedian, Brittany Brave, joined Inside South Florida to share how long she has been funny and entertaining audiences.

“The only thing I've ever been certain about myself is that I'm funny. Yeah, it was and still is my superpower,” says Brave. “It’s my ability to make a stranger laugh at a coffee shop or say something on Hits 97.3 and make somebody laugh. As a little kid, I think I realized I had that ability to push people's buttons or do impressions of my family members.”

For more information, visit @brittanybrave