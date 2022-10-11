"Hocus Pocus 2" is back and witchier than ever

Spooky season is here and we have been gifted with the return of the Sanderson Sisters almost 30 years in the making the long awaited sequel to 1993's "Hocus Pocus" has finally hit Disney+.

Newcomer Belissa Escobedo joined Inside South Florida to talk about the film and she reveals the true message behind Hocus Pocus 2.

“I think I was completely silent for like a good minute when I found out,” says Escobedo. “And then I remember my mom was in the room with me and she was like, ‘Okay, can we scream now?’ And then we just started screaming and crying and, you know, jumping up and down. It was a very surreal moment, but so much fun.”

Escobedo plays Izzy, one of the three young women bringing back the sisters, and she's a brand new character in the film.

“I think almost all of their advice they didn't even need to say. It was just from learning from watching them and learning from them,” says Escobedo. “They're just really generous artists. when you're doing a scene with them, and always making sure that we were taking care of onset they really felt like they were looking out for us.”

She shares what she wants the new generation of kids who watch Hocus Pocus to take away.

“I think there's so many lessons in Hocus Pocus 2 and one of the really strong ones being friendship and the strength of friendship,” says Escobedo. “I mean, no matter how many quarrels and issues you go through that sisterhood, that bond stays so strong.”

"Hocus Pocus 2" is now streaming on Disney+.