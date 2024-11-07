Holiday Beauty Finds on TikTok: Elena Duque Shares Top Deals and Must-Haves

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Elena Duque Beauty. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Holiday shopping is here, and Inside South Florida welcomed back beauty expert Elena Duque to share her top holiday picks available on TikTok Shop. From skincare essentials to hair and makeup, Elena has you covered with the latest beauty deals that make perfect gifts—or additions to your own routine.

Starting with skincare, Elena highlighted Olay’s Microsculting Cream Moisturizer and the Super Serum. Known for delivering youthful, nourished skin, both products are on sale until December 28 on TikTok Shop. Olay’s Up Late Rebate offers a $10 rebate on purchases of $30 or more, making these sought-after items an ideal choice for beauty lovers.

Moving on to makeup, Elena showcased Tarte’s Holiday Bundles. From blush and highlight kits to lip and eye sets, Tarte’s vegan, cruelty-free formulas offer top-quality beauty with a holiday twist. Each bundle features a festive design with a “to/from” label, making them perfect grab-and-gift items.

For hair, Elena introduced Beachwaver’s new Glitter Collection—a self-rotating curling iron that’s ideal for achieving flawless curls. The limited-edition glitter design comes in multiple colors and includes matching clips, making it a glam addition to any beauty routine.

Shop these finds on TikTok or head to Elena’s website,ElenaDuqueBeauty.com, to browse her curated beauty showcase.