Holiday Cheer with Mano’s Wine: The Ultimate Gift for the Season

Inside South Florida welcomed Kyle Resenhouse, CEO of Mano’s Wine, who shared how their unique wine collections are making waves this holiday season. Combining delicious wine, creative design, and interactive fun, Mano’s Wine offers a perfect gift for any occasion.

Kyle highlighted Mano’s Wine’s standout feature: their deep-etched and hand-painted bottles. Unlike standard paper labels, these bottles are true works of art, doubling as keepsakes long after the wine is gone. "After you're done drinking the delicious wine, you'll have a bottle to display, and it is truly a unique piece," Kyle explained.

This year, Mano’s Wine partnered with Hasbro’s Clue and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, creating fun, interactive experiences:



Clue: Murder at the Winery To celebrate the 75th anniversary of Clue, Mano’s Wine introduced a unique twist on the game. The wine collection features bottles with characters like Colonel Cabernet and Professor Prosecco, seamlessly combining gameplay and wine.

Griswold House Wine Box: A three-liter box of wine inspired by National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Complete with lights and character cutouts, it doubles as a festive decoration. "You pop the tap out of the front door, and it's part of your Christmas Village setup," Kyle said.

Mano’s Wine’s collections also include collaborations with beloved movies like Elf, making them the ultimate gifts for hosts or holiday enthusiasts. With their stunning designs and creative partnerships, these wines ensure no one forgets the party host.

You can find Mano’s Wine collections at local liquor stores or at ManosWine.com under the holiday section.