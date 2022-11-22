Watch Now
Holiday crafting inspiration for fun & family

A sentimental gift can be more meaningful than receiving a pricey and thoughtless gift. DIY Craft Expert and Founder of ‘This Is Tisa” blog, Tisa Jackson, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to make special gifts without breaking the bank.

“I believe giving or receiving a handmade gift is just so special,” says Jackson. “I'm teaming up with Michaels to share the joys of crafting and to show how easy it is to make a handmade gift.”

Crafting is the perfect option for you and the family or a great alternative to buying an expensive gift on a tight budget.

“Michaels has crafty workshops. In December, they're going to have some crafty kids’ workshops,” says Jackson. “When the kids are out of school, its the perfect time. You can just run by Michaels and make great projects.”

For more information, visit Michaels.com

