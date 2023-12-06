Watch Now
Holiday Crafting with the Cricut Joy Xtra

Of course, with holiday gifts it's the thought that counts and there's nothing more thoughtful than a personalized, one-of-a-kind gift made JUST for you. Today, we're joined by parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi with a way ANYONE can easily create custom gifts all year long.

“This little guy is called the Cricut Joy Xtra, but don't be fooled by his little size,” says Dorogi. “It was designed to fit into any space, no crafter required, but it can cut over 50 different materials. It can also write, draw, and apply foil. The Cricut Joy Xtra helps makers get started with some of Cricut’s most popular projects like full color stickers, custom cards, T shirts, tote bags, hats, water bottles, and a ton more. Best of all, it couldn't be easier, because like all Cricut machines, the Cricut Joy Xtra is powered by Cricut Design Space.”

