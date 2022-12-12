Watch Now
Holiday entertaining essentials with guests top of mind

Posted at 2:35 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 14:35:16-05

There are many things that hosts have to consider before welcoming guests into their homes. Entertainment and Lifestyle Expert, Josh McBride, joined Inside South Florida to share how to successfully entertain this season.

“Planet Oat Milk provides a rich, creamy and delicious taste that can be enjoyed by everyone,” says McBride. “It can be enjoyed by the glass, paired with desserts, poured in cereal, or added to your favorite holiday recipes.” Find these items at PlanetOat.com or major retailers

If you are inviting guests with special dietary restrictions, using a cream cheese alternative to transform traditional holiday desserts is an option.

“Violife is a plant-based, dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free and non-GMO. It doesn’t have any artificial flavors or preservatives,” says McBride. “Violife has three flavors, including original, strawberry and chives.” Find this product at VioLifeFoods.com

The effects of COVID are still a reality. Stay safe this holiday season with BinaxNow’s At-Home Test.

“You can test for COVID and know your status before hosting family and friends at your holiday party,” says McBride. “BinaxNow has two tests in each kit. It is easy-to-use and provides reliable results in just 15 minutes.” Find this item at Walgreens, Walmart and CVS

For more information, visit @joshymcb

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by JMM Consulting.

