Holiday entertaining with Megan Thomas Head

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here with a few Holiday entertaining ideas.

Elevate your coffee experience at home with the JURA E8. It brews 17 different specialties – from espresso to flat white and latte macchiato – always freshly ground, not a capsule. This runs for $2,399 for the E8 Piano Black and $2,499 for the E8 Chrome. You can find it at JURA.com

Wisconsin, The State of Cheese, has the highest quality and most awarded cheeses in the world! Whether you’re craving sweet or savory, Wisconsin is a world of cheese in just one state and the only state that requires a license to make cheese! Visit WisconsinCheese.com for recipe inspirations, expert pairings, and more!

The Santa Clausthaler will make your holidays merry and bright. Clausthaler is the pioneer in non-alcoholic beer, going back more than 40 years and this limited-edition holiday beer features Clausthaler original with cranberry and cinnamon. Serve ice cold, just as it’d be at Santa’s home at the North Pole.

A perfect gift for the friend or family member that has it all. At this year's holiday party give a unique gift of a star. International Star Registry is a unique astronomical catalog connecting the names of individuals with real stars in the sky. This is a perfect gift for the “hard to buy” person on your list.